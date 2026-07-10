"School Bullying Allegations" Hwang Young-woong Returns to Broadcasting on KBS... Production Company Says, "OST Will Be Released as Scheduled" [Official]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] Singer Hwang Young-woong, who was embroiled in controversy over school bullying allegations, will return to broadcasting through KBS.

On the 10th, the OST production company for the KBS2 weekend drama "Recipe for Love" said, "We will release the OST sung by Hwang Young-woong as scheduled."

Rumors had recently surfaced that Hwang Young-woong's OST release had fallen through. At a fan meeting held on the 4th at a hotel in Daegu, Hwang Young-woong said that he had "finished the OST work, but the final contract fell through," and it was later reported that the OST in question was for "Recipe for Love."

In response, the production company said it had been working on the project before the drama aired, initially assembling a lineup of singers that included Hwang Young-woong and several trot singers. After an internal review, it decided to release the track according to the original plan.

The company explained, "Hwang Young-woong's participation this time is limited to singing for the OST, not appearing in the drama or taking part in any separate broadcast activities. Considering the drama's musical composition and production process as a whole, the production company decided on the release policy."

Hwang Young-woong first rose to prominence in 2023 as a strong contender to win MBN's "Burning Trotman." However, he withdrew voluntarily after allegations surfaced ahead of the second round of the finals, including school violence, dating violence, abuse of a junior soldier during military service, and a prior assault conviction.

At the time, Hwang Young-woong appeared to acknowledge the allegations, saying, "I will not make excuses that these were things from my childhood. I will reflect on the past, clear up misunderstandings, and apologize sincerely."

However, in June of that same year, Hwang Young-woong returned after establishing a one-man agency, Golden Voice. Then in January, he released his school records, claiming they contained "malicious editing and false allegations," and denied the accusations.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com