[Official] JYP Issues Statement on Rumors That TWICE's Tzuyu Will Not Renew Her Contract: "Currently in Discussions"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] JYP Entertainment said it has taken a position on rumors that TWICE's Tzuyu will not renew her contract.

On the 14th, JYP said, "TWICE is currently in the contract renewal discussion period, and we will provide an update once the matter is finalized."

Earlier that day, one media outlet reported that Tzuyu had decided to leave JYP after 11 years. It added, however, that she plans to continue TWICE's activities.

TWICE previously drew attention after Jeongyeon was reported to have discussed an exclusive contract with Baro Entertainment, where her older sister Gong Seung-yeon is signed. At the time, Baro Entertainment said, "It is true that we held a meeting, but nothing has been finalized regarding an exclusive contract."

Since debuting in 2015, TWICE has established itself as one of K-pop's leading girl groups by turning every release into a hit, including "Like OOH-AHH," "Cheer Up," "TT," "Likey," and "Feel Special." In 2022, all members renewed their contracts with JYP and successfully carried out a World Tour, proving their continued growth.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.