Koo Jun-yup Did Not Give Up Late Seo Hee-won's $120 Million Inheritance, Will Begin Legal Proceedings Next Week for the Children [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A claim has emerged that Clon's Koo Jun-yup has not given up the inheritance left by his wife, Seo Hee-won.

Taiwan's Sanli News Network reported on the 13th that "Koo Jun-yup has not given up Seo Hee-won's inheritance and is working to secure the share that should go to the children."

The outlet added, "There were also reports that Koo Jun-yup had waived inheritance of the large mansion where Seo Hee-won lived before her death, but in fact, he did not voluntarily give up the property. Instead, he left the original residence at the request of Seo Hee-won's family and rented another house to live in. Seo Hee-won's mother recently also asked Koo Jun-yup to sign documents renouncing the inheritance."

It also said, "However, mediation involving representatives from both sides' lawyers will begin next week. This suggests that Koo Jun-yup has not completed the inheritance waiver process. There are also rumors in the industry that Koo Jun-yup will assert his rights, but his side has not commented on the matter."

Koo Jun-yup and Seo Hee-won dated in 1998 before breaking up. Seo later married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011 and had two children, but they divorced in 2021. After hearing about Seo's divorce, Koo reached out again, and the two reunited. They married in 2022 and received strong public support. However, Seo died of acute pneumonia in February last year while traveling in Japan.

Since then, various accounts have surfaced about the inheritance Seo left behind. According to local media, she reportedly left assets worth about 119.7 billion won, including land for a national museum site valued at about 8.86 billion won and a penthouse worth about 16.04384 billion won. Under local law, Seo's estate will be divided equally among her two children and Koo Jun-yup, with each receiving one-third. Koo had previously issued a statement saying he would give up his share for the children.

Seo's ex-husband Wang Xiaofei also recently addressed the inheritance dispute. He said he had asked the judicial authorities to appoint a special representative to protect the children's legal rights and that the estate distribution process was proceeding under a court-appointed lawyer. He added that funds are being managed through a dedicated trust account to safely preserve the assets assigned to the children, and that he would respect Koo Jun-yup's decision regarding his inheritance share. He also claimed that rumors of an auction crisis at the Taipei home and unpaid real estate loan interest were false, and said he has been paying the mortgage installments that the children would otherwise have to bear. He further stated that Seo's mother had agreed to his staying at the former residence.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.