Go Young-wook Still Acting Like a Celebrity? Sparks Outrage Again After Saying He Wants to Debut as an Adult Video Actor in Japan and Dragging Up the Late Kim Sung-jae [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] Go Young-wook, formerly of Deux and expelled from the entertainment industry for sex crimes against minors, has once again stirred controversy with an unrepentant social media post.

On the 13th, Go Young-wook shared a music video for Kim Sung-jae's "Yeomsejuuija" from Deux on his account, along with a post that read, "Kim Sung-jae's first album track 'Yeomsejuuija.' The laughter sound, 'teohehehe,' that comes after the 'always smile...' part. This is something Hyun-do hyung told me after Sung-jae hyung passed away. He said that while recording this song, he copied my laugh and added it because he imagined, on his own, that Young-wook would like it. Listening to it now, the lyrics hit even harder. I miss Sung-jae hyung."

"Yeomsejuuija" is a posthumous release by Kim Sung-jae and appears on his solo first album, "As I Told You." The song captures cynicism and distrust toward the world, along with the loneliness felt within it.

Kim Sung-jae was found dead in a hotel on November 20, 1995, the day after a successful solo debut stage. To this day, the mystery surrounding his death has not been resolved. "As I Told You" was widely praised for its sophisticated music, fashion, and original choreography, and Kim Sung-jae is remembered as an icon of 1990s youth culture and an unfinished legend who will never age.

However, critics said Go Young-wook's sudden mention of Kim Sung-jae's song appeared to be aimed less at mourning or commemorating the deceased and more at drawing attention to himself.

That criticism was hardly surprising, as Go Young-wook has recently been drawing backlash for social media posts that show no sign of remorse or self-restraint.

After being heavily criticized for mentioning the days when BigBang's G-Dragon appeared as a child member of Lula, Go Young-wook said on the 12th that he wanted to debut as an adult video actor in Japan, writing, "I just wanted to make people laugh and live a fun life, but it seems hard to find a job in Korea. I think I once saw somewhere that Japan lacks male adult performers. If it is legally possible, then..."

He also sparked controversy by posting a screenshot of Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, and Joo Woo-jae in disguise from MBC's "Hangout with Yoo," along with the comment, "Do they really love broadcasting that much? How much richer do they need to get before they're satisfied? Their greed never ends."

On the 11th, he was also accused of attacking Shin Dong-yup after writing, "I was watching Channel A's weekend news and was quite surprised to see that 'Immortal Songs' is still on. Should I call him a master craftsman? He seems to have incredible stamina, drinking and working in broadcasting at the same time. Come to think of it, when I watch 'TV Animal Farm,' his eyes always look glazed over."

Go Young-wook was booked without detention in 2012 on charges of giving alcohol to and sexually assaulting a female high school student identified as A, who had aspired to become a model. During the investigation, it was also revealed that in 2010 he took a 14-year-old middle school student identified as B to his officetel, gave her alcohol, and sexually assaulted her twice. He later reached a settlement with her. Despite that, he was indicted and detained in December 2012 on suspicion of sexually assaulting another 14-year-old middle school student identified as C.

At his first trial, Go Young-wook denied all charges, but he was sentenced to five years in prison, seven years of public disclosure, and 10 years of electronic monitoring. On appeal, however, only the indecent assault charge involving C was upheld, as he had reached settlements with A and B. He was then sentenced to two years and six months in prison, five years of public disclosure, and three years of electronic monitoring. After his final appeal was rejected, the sentence was confirmed. He served his term at Anyang Correctional Institution and was released in 2015.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.