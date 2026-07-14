Shim Hyung-tak's son Haru devours five bananas in no time, with his chubby arm muscles and cuteness going 'beyond the limit' ('The Return of Superman')

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Seventeen-month-old Haru will take on the challenge of harvesting his favorite fruit, bananas.

In episode 629 of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman,' which airs on the 15th under the title 'You Are the Most Beautiful to Me,' Haru's adorable fruit-eating scene will unfold. After failing to harvest strawberries earlier, Haru steels himself and takes on his favorite fruit, bananas. He cannot take his eyes off the green banana bunch hanging from the tree. Haru stretches out his tiny hand to touch the bananas and gazes at them with pleading eyes, bringing a smile to anyone watching.

Haru watches the banana-picking demonstration with intense focus, then immediately spots his target and boldly reaches out. Gripping a banana firmly in his hand, he flexes his chubby arm muscles and tries to harvest it. When he finally succeeds with a quick snap, he bursts into a bright smile as if he has won everything, showing off his irresistible charm. Shim Hyung-tak said, "Haru's grip strength has gotten so much better," expressing pride at seeing Haru harvest bananas all by himself.

Haru also shows off a magical appetite, making five bananas disappear in an instant. He even snatches a banana from his father's hand and takes it for himself. Before his father can even finish peeling the banana, Haru stuffs it into his mouth, delivering a nonstop banana mukbang that leaves everyone laughing.

Meanwhile, Shim Hyung-tak draws attention with word-learning activities tailored to Haru, a fruit lover. As Haru has begun talking and repeating words, Shim showed him word cards and introduced the names of various fruits by letting him taste them, saying, "Haru, this is a strawberry." But rather than focusing on vocabulary, Haru's adorable concentration on sweet and tangy fruit-eating makes viewers smile. Haru's cute fruit mukbang and charming word-learning moments can be seen on the main broadcast of 'The Return of Superman.'

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.