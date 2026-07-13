[SC Scene] "Tom, let’s do this together"... Uhm Jung-hwa’s return as the action queen in 'Okay! Madam 2' (full story)

The production presentation for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. Actress Uhm Jung-hwa poses for photos. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.13/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] The comic action queen is back. Actress Uhm Jung-hwa is set to continue her box-office run in theaters this summer with the film 'Okay! Madam 2'.

The production presentation for 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Yongsan District, Seoul. Uhm Jung-hwa, Park Sung-woong, Lee Sang-yoon, Bae Jung-nam, Park Jin-joo, Ryeoun, Choi Soo-young, and director Lee Cheol-ha attended the event.

Opening on August 12, 'Okay! Madam 2' is a comic action film about Mi-young, a former legendary agent, and her family, who set out on a luxury cruise to escape the heat and everyday life, only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking incident in the middle of the blue sea. Lee Cheol-ha once again took the helm after the first film.

The production presentation for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. Director Lee Cheol-ha answers questions. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.13/

Returning six years after the sequel was first announced, the director said with joy, "The film was released on August 12 six years ago, but on the 15th, the COVID-19 outbreak spread and reservations were canceled. We heard the news during a stage greeting, and the original cast members were devastated. It was even more painful because it was a project we had poured so much effort into. Still, many people watched it through OTT and other home-viewing platforms, so it generated solid revenue. Thanks to that, we were able to make the second film. It had been my dream to make a sequel with the actors, and so many people supported us and loved it. After six years, this moment feels even more meaningful."

The production presentation for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. Actress Uhm Jung-hwa poses for photos. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.13/

In the sequel, Uhm Jung-hwa and Park Sung-woong deliver even more exhilarating action and a lively married-couple chemistry. Uhm Jung-hwa, who returns as the former legendary agent Mi-young, expressed satisfaction with reuniting with Park Sung-woong as a couple, saying, "We became so close. Filming felt so natural that it didn’t even feel like work, which made it fun and enjoyable."

She also took on cruise action scenes and said, "I worked really hard, and I’ve always loved doing action, so I’m happy with how the scenes turned out. Because the space is larger than in the first film, there are more action sequences that use the setting, which should make it more fun to watch. There is also an action scene with the villain Choi Soo-young, and we filmed the final scene set in the sea with great intensity. I hope many people can feel that energy with us."

The production presentation for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. Actor Park Sung-woong poses for photos. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.13/

Park Sung-woong played Seok-hwan, a National Intelligence Service elite agent in spirit but, in reality, an unemployed husband and home protector. Reflecting on reuniting with Uhm Jung-hwa as a married couple, he said, "During the first 'Okay! Madam' shoot, noona was so scared of me that I almost got cut from the film. So I asked them to arrange a meal together, and I said I would show her that I’m not scary." He added, "I also met my daughter Su-bin again after six years, and her face was the same, but her body had grown. When the three of us filmed together during the test shoot, it felt like we had gone back to that time again."

The production presentation for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. Lee Sang-yoon, Park Sung-woong, Uhm Jung-hwa, and Bae Jung-nam pose together. Photo by

The production presentation for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. Park Jin-joo, Ryeoun, and Choi Soo-young pose together. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun,

The fresh chemistry between the returning cast and the new members is also drawing attention. Lee Sang-yoon plays Cheol-seung, Mi-young’s former partner agent. Bae Jung-nam appears as Hyun-min, the newlywed groom at the luxury cruise wedding. Park Jin-joo plays Seon-a, the representative of the Eastern Venus, who is determined to protect the cruise at all costs. Ryeoun plays Ji-hoon, a cruise magician mysteriously entangled with Mi-young, while Choi Soo-young takes on the role of Anya, the ruthless leader of the criminal organization that shakes up the cruise.

Ryeoun, making his screen debut with 'Okay! Madam 2', said, "It was my first film, so I was very nervous, but it was an honor to work with such distinguished seniors. I was very stiff on set, but Uhm Jung-hwa and Park Sung-woong, along with everyone else, spoke to me first, which helped me relax a lot."

Choi Soo-young said, "'Okay! Madam 2' is my first action project. I’ve been active for about 20 years, so it feels especially meaningful that this is my first action role, and it also feels even more special because I’m doing it with senior Uhm Jung-hwa."

She continued, "As you’ll see in the film, senior Uhm Jung-hwa delivers incredible action from beginning to end. I almost felt sorry for having to keep up with her, and I kept thinking that I couldn’t be a burden. She took extra care of me, adjusted to me, and was considerate in every way, so I was able to film comfortably."

The production presentation for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. Park Sung-woong, Park Jin-joo, Ryeoun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Bae Jung-nam, Choi Soo-young, and

Finally, the cast asked audiences to look forward to the film. Director Lee said, "I’m just grateful if we can pass the break-even point without causing trouble for the many people who invested in this project. The audience who comes after that is a gift to us. The more people come, the better prepared we will be." Uhm Jung-hwa said, "I’m happy to be presenting a sequel. I pray that our film can bring a refreshing feeling to all of you." Park Sung-woong added, "Our chemistry was so good that the six-year gap didn’t feel noticeable at all. I hope you come to the theater, relieve your stress, and have a happy summer." Uhm Jung-hwa, who has earned the nickname 'female Tom Cruise,' also left a video message, saying, "Tom, I’m actress Uhm Jung-hwa, working in Korea. Someday, I really hope we can meet and run together."

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.