'Okay! Madam 2' Director Lee Cheol-ha: "The first film's OTT ancillary rights revenue was substantial, and I'm happy to be back after 6 years"

The production press conference for the movie 'Okay Madam 2' was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul.

Park Sung-woong, Park Jin-joo, Ryeo Woon, Uhm Jung-hwa, Bae Jung-nam, Choi Soo-young, and Lee Sang-yoon are posing together. Reporter Jung Jae-geun cjg@sportschosun. 13/ [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Lee Chul-ha shared his feelings about meeting audiences for the first time in six years with the movie 'Okay Madam 2'. At the production press conference for 'Okay Madam 2' held on the 13th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Director Lee Chul-ha said, "Six years ago, advance ticket sales for the first film were canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, but fortunately, revenue from OTT ancillary rights was substantial, so we were able to make the sequel.

" 'Okay Madam 2', opening on August 12th, is an escape from the heat, an escape from reality! This is a comedic action film about the family of former legendary agent Mi-young, who embarks on a super-luxury cruise only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking incident in the middle of the blue ocean. Director Lee Chul-ha returns to the helm, following the first installment. Returning six years after the sequel, Director Lee expressed his joy, saying, "The movie was released on August 12 six years ago, but tickets were cancelled on the 15th due to the spread of COVID-19. The original cast members were very saddened when they heard the news during a stage greeting.

It was even more heartbreaking because we had poured so much effort into making the film. However, thanks to the ancillary rights allowing people to watch at home via OTT, we made a decent profit. Thanks to that, we were able to make the second film.

It was my wish to make a sequel with the actors, and many people have supported and enjoyed it. It takes six years, so this occasion is even more meaningful. " Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.