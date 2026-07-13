Jang Won-young: "Public attention has some uncomfortable aspects, but I try to accept it humbly and enjoy it"

[Sportschosun] Reporter Jo Yoon-sun said Jang Won-young of IVE opened up about her honest feelings on public attention.

On the 13th, fashion magazine Arena Homme Plus unveiled Jang Won-young's photoshoot for its August issue cover.

In the released photos, Jang Won-young showcased a range of concepts with her own unique mood, from an all-white styling to a striking red look and mysterious close-up shots, revealing her many charms. Her languid yet cozy moments in the shoot created different dreamlike moods depending on her gaze, eyes, and poses.

In an interview that followed the shoot, Jang Won-young spoke candidly about her thoughts on public attention and influence. "As with everything in life, I don't think it's something that's entirely good or entirely bad," she said. "Of course, there can be uncomfortable aspects, but I tend to enjoy those things. Whether something is positive or negative, I believe it ultimately has a good influence on me, so I try to accept everything humbly and enjoy it."

She also talked about her positive attitude, often described as "Lucky Vicky." "I'm not trying to live positively on purpose; I've always lived like this. It came out that way in interviews and with 'Lucky Vicky' too," she explained. "It's natural to me, but because people often focus on the positive side, I sometimes end up asking myself, 'Why do I think this way?' Still, I hope I can just keep living like this."

The cover shoot and interview featuring Jang Won-young and Barry can be found in the August issue of Arena Homme Plus.

Meanwhile, IVE is currently on its second world tour, "IVE The 2nd World Tour <SHOW WHAT I AM>." Following performances at Kyocera Dome Osaka in April and more recently at Tokyo Dome, the group drew a total audience of more than 127,000 across its Japan tour. Major Japanese sports newspapers and broadcasters also gave the tour extensive coverage, underscoring the strong local interest.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.