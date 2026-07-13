Song Jin-woo's Hobby Turned Into a Windfall.. More Than 30 Times the Return, "About 70 Million Won for Three Cards" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Song Jin-woo surprised everyone by revealing the remarkable value of the sports cards he has collected for 30 years.

On the 13th, SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny' (hereinafter 'Same Bed, Different Dreams') released a video titled, 'Song Jin-woo's jackpot investment, earning more than 30 times the return from cards he has collected since high school.'

In the video, Song Jin-woo said, "I have had this hobby since elementary school," as he introduced the basketball sports cards he has collected for 30 years. Bags filled with sports cards were stacked high in one corner of his dressing room, and he explained, "You might think sports cards are just pieces of paper with pictures on them, but some cards are worth tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of won each. Cards with that kind of value really exist."

He then revealed the scale of his collection, saying, "If I include the other cards I have, I probably have tens of thousands of them."

In particular, Song Jin-woo drew attention when he took out a 'treasure card' that he had bought from an acquaintance for 300,000 won during his high school years. Seo Jang-hoon, who saw it, also marveled, saying, "This really needs to be carefully preserved."

Song Jin-woo said confidently, "The prices of 1990s cards have gone up tremendously. This card is probably worth about 10 million won per card."

He later visited a collectibles specialty shop with his wife to check the market value of the cards. The appraisal showed that the card he had bought for 300,000 won in high school was actually trading at around 10 million won, while a rookie-season card produced in a limited run of 25 copies was worth about 22 million won, and another card was priced at more than 25 million won, leaving viewers stunned.

Seeing this, Song Jin-woo's wife said, "Just three cards are worth about 70 million won," expressing her amazement. A staff member at the specialty shop added, "These are not just cards. They are treasures."

Watching from the studio, Kim Sook exclaimed, "That one bag alone must be worth hundreds of millions of won," and Seo Jang-hoon also said, "It definitely exceeds 100 million won," surprising everyone.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.