Jeon Min-ki Reveals His Palatial Family Home Spanning Over 1,000 Pyeong... Right Next to an Apartment Complex, "It Probably Wasn't Cheap" ('My Family's Precious Family')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Broadcaster Jeon Min-ki drew attention after revealing his Daejeon family home for the first time, a property said to span 1,000 pyeong.

On the 13th, MBN's "My Family's Precious Family" released a video titled "Jeon Min-ki Reveals His Daejeon Family Home for the First Time, Spanning Over 1,000 Pyeong."

The video showed Jeon Min-ki, his wife Jung Mi-nyeo, and their son visiting the family home in Daejeon. Jeon Min-ki's parents warmly hugged their daughter-in-law and grandson, but only exchanged an awkward handshake with their son, drawing laughter.

Jung Mi-nyeo explained, "My husband and I both have birthdays coming up soon, and I felt the atmosphere was a little awkward at the meal with my parents in Seoul last time, so I suggested that we all get together in Daejeon and have a family meal."

The family home that was then revealed immediately caught the eye with its overwhelming scale, spanning over 1,000 pyeong. After passing rose vines and walking through a spacious garden, viewers saw a large orchard and vegetable patch, along with a grand country house that drew admiration.

Jeon Min-ki laughed and said, "This is the first time I'm seeing our house on camera too, and it's even bigger than I expected." Park Mi-sun joked, "Things can look bigger on camera." Shinji added, "They probably come here all the time and don't realize how big it is."

Lee Bong-won also marveled, "The country house is right next to an apartment complex. Since the apartments are right beside it, the price probably wasn't cheap." He then told Jeon Min-ki, "This is an honor," prompting laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.