Jeon Min-ki Reveals His Palatial Family Home Spanning Over 1,000 Pyeong... Right Next to an Apartment Complex, "It Probably Wasn't Cheap" ('My Family's Precious Family')

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Jeon Min-ki Reveals His Palatial Family Home Spanning Over 1,000 Pyeong... Right Next to an Apartment Complex, "It Probably Wasn't Cheap" ('My

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Broadcaster Jeon Min-ki drew attention after revealing his Daejeon family home for the first time, a property said to span 1,000 pyeong.

On the 13th, MBN's "My Family's Precious Family" released a video titled "Jeon Min-ki Reveals His Daejeon Family Home for the First Time, Spanning Over 1,000 Pyeong."

The video showed Jeon Min-ki, his wife Jung Mi-nyeo, and their son visiting the family home in Daejeon. Jeon Min-ki's parents warmly hugged their daughter-in-law and grandson, but only exchanged an awkward handshake with their son, drawing laughter.

Jung Mi-nyeo explained, "My husband and I both have birthdays coming up soon, and I felt the atmosphere was a little awkward at the meal with my parents in Seoul last time, so I suggested that we all get together in Daejeon and have a family meal."

Jeon Min-ki Reveals His Palatial Family Home Spanning Over 1,000 Pyeong... Right Next to an Apartment Complex, "It Probably Wasn't Cheap" ('My

The family home that was then revealed immediately caught the eye with its overwhelming scale, spanning over 1,000 pyeong. After passing rose vines and walking through a spacious garden, viewers saw a large orchard and vegetable patch, along with a grand country house that drew admiration.

Jeon Min-ki laughed and said, "This is the first time I'm seeing our house on camera too, and it's even bigger than I expected." Park Mi-sun joked, "Things can look bigger on camera." Shinji added, "They probably come here all the time and don't realize how big it is."

Lee Bong-won also marveled, "The country house is right next to an apartment complex. Since the apartments are right beside it, the price probably wasn't cheap." He then told Jeon Min-ki, "This is an honor," prompting laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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