Go Young-wook says, "Yoo Jae-suk, your greed has no end" ... Draws backlash over AV actor remarks and attacks on senior entertainers

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'Ra, has once again become the center of controversy after posting a series of messages that appeared to target broadcasters Yoo Jae-suk and Shin Dong-yup.

On the 12th, Go posted a screenshot from the MBC variety show "Hangout with Yoo" on his X account, along with the message, "Is broadcasting really that good... How much richer do you need to be to be satisfied... Your greed has no end..."

The image showed Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, and Joo Woo-jae appearing on the program. Online, many interpreted the post as a jab at Yoo Jae-suk.

A day earlier, on the 11th, Go had also posted about Shin Dong-yup. After capturing a screen from KBS 2TV's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," he wrote, "I was surprised that 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend' is still on when I was flipping through the channels," adding, "He must have incredible stamina to drink and work on broadcasts at the same time." He then continued with a mocking remark aimed at Shin, saying, "When I watch 'TV Animal Farm,' his eyes always seem glazed over."

That was not all. Go has recently been posting a string of messages targeting entertainers who are active on television. On the same day, he also sparked fresh controversy by writing, "I heard somewhere that it would be hard to find a job in Korea, so maybe Japanese male AV actors are in short supply. If it were legally possible."

Go debuted in 1994 as a member of Roo'Ra and rose to fame, but he was later convicted of sex crimes involving minors and expelled from the entertainment industry.

He was indicted on charges of rape and indecent assault against three minors between 2010 and 2012, and the Supreme Court finalized a sentence of two years and six months in prison in 2013. He was released after serving his full term in 2015 and was also ordered to disclose his personal information and wear an electronic tracking device.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.