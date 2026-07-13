A rusted object brought home by a pet dog turned out to be a grenade

Photo source: Khaosod News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A frightening incident occurred in Thailand when a pet dog brought an explosive device home.

According to local media outlets including Khaosod News, police received a report on the afternoon of the 10th that a suspicious object believed to be a grenade had been found at a house in Nong Khun district, Sisaket Province, Thailand. The homeowner moved the object to an open lot away from the house as a precaution.

An investigation found that after returning home that afternoon, the homeowner discovered a rusted black round object lying in front of the house. At first, the person picked it up without much suspicion, but a closer look revealed that it was a grenade.

Witnesses said the pet dog had brought the object from somewhere earlier that morning and had been chewing on it like a toy in front of the house for some time.

The family reportedly did not sense any danger at first, assuming it was just an old bone or a piece of plastic.

The homeowner said, "I do not even want to imagine what would have happened if the dog had pulled out the safety pin or dropped it hard on the ground." The person added, "Just thinking that the whole family and our dog were right next to a grenade all morning still gives me chills."

A detailed examination confirmed that the object was a Chinese-made Type 82-2 fragmentation grenade.

The bomb disposal unit explained that although the outside was heavily rusted, the internal core mechanism remained intact. It said the grenade could have exploded if the safety pin had been removed or if it had been subjected to a strong enough impact.

After completing the inspection, the bomb disposal unit detonated the grenade in an open area away from the village.

The blast left a crater about 30 centimeters deep and 60 centimeters wide, confirming that the grenade still retained its full explosive power.

Authorities urged the public not to touch or move any object suspected to be a grenade, ammunition, or military explosive, and to report it immediately to police or the relevant agency so trained personnel can handle it safely.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.