Go Youn-jung's Face Has How Many Sides? From Martial Arts Action 'Nambul' to Superpowered 'Moving Season 2,' She Keeps Working Without Limits

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actor Go Youn-jung continues to keep busy.

Go Youn-jung recently confirmed her appearance in the martial arts action film 'Nambul' (directed by Lee Mo-gae and produced by Hive Media Corp.), where she will play Ae-ryeong, a role she has never shown before. In 'Moving Season 2' (written by Kang Full and directed by Kim Seong-hoon and Kwon Hee-cheol), she will further expand the story of Jang Hee-soo, a character who was loved in Season 1. Her choices move between superpowered human action and hard-boiled martial arts action set in the Joseon era, drawing attention to her next steps across both the big screen and OTT platforms.

According to her agency, AAP, Go Youn-jung is preparing action and horseback-riding training for 'Nambul.' She also plans to continue preparing to convincingly portray Jang Hee-soo's movements and action in 'Moving Season 2.' She has begun preparing to fully embody two characters set in different eras and genres, each with a distinct tone.

'Nambul' is a hard-boiled martial arts action film set in the early Joseon period. It follows nine warriors, each with different abilities and social ranks, as they head to Tsushima Island to rescue captives kidnapped by Japanese pirates. Go Youn-jung plays Ae-ryeong, a woman who loses her family in a pirate attack and throws herself into battle to rescue her younger brother, who is being held on Tsushima Island. Ae-ryeong is a character who carries both the pain of loss and a goal that must be achieved.

Go Youn-jung is expected to show a different kind of charm by delicately portraying how the character's desperation turns into action. After preparing through action and horseback-riding training, she is also expected to vividly bring to life Ae-ryeong's movements and survival instincts on the Joseon-era battlefield.

Unlike Ae-ryeong, whom she will introduce for the first time in 'Nambul,' she returns as Jang Hee-soo in 'Moving Season 2' and portrays the growth and change of a familiar character in greater depth. 'Moving Season 2' is a human action series in which superpowered people, who have returned to everyday life after the Jeongwongo incident, face a new crisis and once again fight to protect the people they cherish.

The Jang Hee-soo played by Go Youn-jung is a character who combines warmth and strength. Through the process of protecting her family and friends, she has constantly made choices and grown, and Go Youn-jung is set to once again reveal Jang Hee-soo's inner world through her calm and restrained emotional acting.

In Season 1, Go Youn-jung convincingly portrayed Jang Hee-soo's wounds, resilience, and warmth toward others using only subtle changes in expression and restrained eyes, without relying on exaggerated acting. In Season 2, she is expected to show how Jang Hee-soo changes and grows when faced with crisis, while also leading the character's emotions and movements at the center of a more expansive human action story.

The ability to clearly complete a character being introduced for the first time, and the ability to expand an already beloved character into something more three-dimensional. 'Nambul' and 'Moving Season 2' are impressive choices because, in different ways, they show where Go Youn-jung is headed now.

These choices also connect with the filmography Go Youn-jung has built so far. In JTBC's 'We Are All Trying Here,' she portrayed the inner life of Byeon Eun-a, a film company producer, with depth through subtle facial changes and restrained eyes. In Netflix's 'Can This Love Be Translated?,' she played global top star Cha Mu-hee, balancing excitement and emotional tension to anchor the romance.

She has also built a filmography that does not stay with one image, taking on characters with different eras, genres, and personalities through 'Resident Playbook,' 'Moving,' 'Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow,' 'Death's Game,' 'Sweet Home,' 'law school,' and the film 'Hunt.'

What runs through Go Youn-jung's filmography is not a specific genre or image, but the ability to create a different emotional language and a different face for each work. Rather than repeating the success of her previous projects, she has always taken on new characters and added deeper stories to familiar ones. She is now establishing herself as an actress whose next project and next choice are highly anticipated.

Jang Hee-soo in 'Moving Season 2' and Ae-ryeong in 'Nambul' — attention is now focused on the new sides Go Youn-jung will reveal through these two very different roles.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.