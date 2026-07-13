Click-B's Ha Hyun-gon Surprises Fans With Fall Wedding Announcement... A Double Dose of Good News as Group Reunites in Full After 11 Years

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Click-B member Ha Hyun-gon revealed for the first time on a live broadcast that he is preparing to get married.

Ha appeared on KBS Cool FM's "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show" on the 13th with the other Click-B members and, while sharing updates on his life, made a surprise announcement, saying, "I think this is the first time I'm telling you all today."

He said, "I am getting married," and added, "The ceremony is scheduled for around this fall." Kim Sang-hyuk chimed in, saying, "This is the first time it's being revealed publicly because it's on Myung-soo hyung's show," while the other Click-B members also congratulated him, saying they already knew the news. Ha added, "I currently attend church, and I plan to hold the ceremony with members of the church family," and noted that he has also been involved in missionary work and recently released a CCM track.

The broadcast also revealed updates on the other members' daily lives.

Yoo Ho-seok said, "I'm focused on raising my two children and also run a small cafe," adding, "Because of Click-B rehearsals, I've been closing the cafe more often lately." Kim Tae-hyung said he recently released his first solo album, while Woo Yeonseok shared news that he had released a new song for the first time in 17 years. Noh Min-hyuk said he is focusing on a business related to pet supplements and imports, and Kim Sang-hyuk explained that he is juggling food service, clothing, and distribution businesses while continuing his broadcasting activities.

Meanwhile, Click-B has recently resumed full-group activities for the first time in about 11 years and is once again meeting fans. The group will hold a solo concert, "CLICK-B RE:CLICK (A Midsummer Night's Dream Vol. 2)," at Blue Square Woori WON Banking Hall in Seoul from August 8 to 9.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.