"Already 100 Days" Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin Reveal Their Baby Boy, Showing He Inherited Their Good Looks

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jung] Kim So-young, a former announcer turned broadcaster and entrepreneur, shared her heartfelt feelings as her second son, Suho, marked his 100th day since birth.

On the 13th, Kim So-young posted on her social media account, "When we were first-time parents, we did not really understand the meaning of 100 days. After having our second child after a long gap, I realized how grateful it is that a baby is safely born into the world and reaches 100 days." She added, "With both sets of grandparents, my uncle's family, my aunt, and my three older sisters, we completed Suho's 100th day celebration. I am always thankful to my husband for being with us."

The photos released along with the post showed the scene of Suho's 100th-day celebration.

Kim So-young's son Suho wore a neatly tailored light-blue hanbok and sat in a chair, looking into the camera with bright eyes and adorable charm. The cozy space, decorated with balloons, flowers, and a baekil cake, added to the warm atmosphere. In another photo, Suho, held in his father Oh Sang-jin's arms and dressed in a hanbok, struck a composed expression that drew attention. The images also showed Oh Sang-jin cutting his son's baekil rice cake himself and spending meaningful time with the family. Suho sat in front of the 100-day table with a lovely expression, and the whole family celebrated his first 100 days together, creating a heartwarming scene.

Online users congratulated the family, leaving comments such as, "Suho is so cute," "Congratulations on reaching 100 days in good health," "He looks like Oh Sang-jin," and "All four of you look so happy."

Meanwhile, Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin met as senior and junior announcers at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and married in 2017. They welcomed their first daughter, Sua, in 2019, and in April they had their second son, Suho, becoming a family of four with one son and one daughter.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.