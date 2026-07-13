A Year After His Death, a 'Jeon Yu-seong Show Without Jeon Yu-seong'... Kim Shin-young to Take the Stage in Busan

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ara-ram] Comedian Kim Shin-young will appear on a special stage honoring her mentor, the late Jeon Yu-seong.

According to Hankook Ilbo on the 13th, Kim Shin-young will present "A Jeon Yu-seong Show Without Jeon Yu-seong" at the 14th Busan International Comedy Festival (BICF), which opens next month on the 22nd. Lee Hong-ryeol, Shin Bong-sun, and Zoltan members Lee Jae-hyung, Han Hyun-min, and Jeong Jin-wook will also join the stage to share the comedy philosophy and laughter Jeon left behind with the audience.

The performance is a tribute organized to honor Jeon, who died last year. As honorary chairman of the Busan International Comedy Festival, he worked to advance Korean comedy. In 2019, to mark the 50th anniversary of his debut, he staged "Jeon Yu-seong Show." He had also prepared a "Comedy Book Concert" for the festival last year, but was unable to attend because of worsening health. He died in September of that year at the age of 76.

This performance carries even greater meaning for Kim Shin-young. The two first met as teacher and student during their college years and remained close for many years afterward. Jeon offered Kim advice and encouragement long before her debut. During his illness, Kim stayed by his bedside and delivered the eulogy at his funeral, accompanying him until the end. She also accepted his merit award on his behalf at last year's MBC Entertainment Awards.

The stage will also feature younger comedians whom Jeon cherished and helped discover. Lee Hong-ryeol, Shin Bong-sun, and the Zoltan members will gather to reflect on his comedic spirit and bring laughter and memories to the audience.

Meanwhile, the 14th Busan International Comedy Festival will open on August 21 and continue with a wide range of performances by comedians from Korea and abroad.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.