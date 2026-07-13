The ‘miracle cancer recovery’ actor from Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, dies at 78; tributes pour in worldwide

Sam Neill (right)

[Sportschosun, Park Ah-ram] New Zealand actor Sam Neill, who won global acclaim for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park film series, has died at the age of 78.

According to a statement released by his family on the 13th local time, Neill passed away peacefully in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by his family. The family said, "It was a sudden and unexpected farewell, but it was a comfort that he spent his final moments without a recurrence of cancer." They also expressed gratitude to the hospital staff and asked the public to respect the family’s time of mourning.

Born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, in 1947, Neill moved to New Zealand with his family as a child. He later began his acting career in Australia in the late 1970s, and rose to international prominence with the 1979 film My Brilliant Career.

He gained worldwide popularity for playing paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, released in 1993, and later reprised the role in the sequels, cementing the character as one of his signature roles. He also had a long and varied career, delivering strong performances in the drama Peaky Blinders and in a wide range of independent films.

Beyond acting, Neill was also well known as the author of the memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? After revealing that he had been battling blood cancer, he took part in a clinical trial in Australia and said earlier this year that he had been cured.

After news of his death broke, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute, saying, "Sam Neill shared in the audience’s lives through so many beloved Australian works, and he will remain a special presence in the hearts of Australians."

Throughout his life, Neill appeared in countless films and television dramas, earning multiple Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award nominations. In 2022, he was also recognized for his contributions with the Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.