A Falling Object Crashes Down Just After She Is Pushed Back by Strong Winds: "Her Ancestors Were Watching Over Her"

Photo source: Threads

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman waiting for a bus was nearly caught in a serious accident when a tile fell from a building exterior just after strong winds pushed her backward.

According to Taiwanese media outlets, including ETtoday, the woman was waiting for a bus with an umbrella at a stop in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, on the morning of the 11th when a sudden gust of wind knocked her off balance and pushed her several meters back.

As soon as she moved away from where she had been standing, a large exterior tile fell from high up on the building and shattered on the ground.

The tile struck the exact spot where the woman had been standing moments earlier, and if she had moved even a little later, it could have led to serious casualties.

The video quickly spread through social networking service platforms.

Internet users reacted by saying, "The strong wind actually saved her life," "It was truly a moment that saved a life," "Her luck was unbelievably good," and "Her ancestors were watching over her."

An on-site inspection found that seven to eight large tiles had fallen from a structure at the building entrance. Fortunately, no injuries or vehicle damage were reported.

Police immediately set up barriers around the accident area to prevent a secondary incident from additional falling objects and restricted access for vehicles and pedestrians. They also asked the building management office to take emergency measures and requested an on-site inspection from the relevant authorities.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.