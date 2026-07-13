"Mom of Four" Kim Ji-seon Reveals Unexpected Reason She Became the Queen of Childbirth: "I Was Jealous of My Younger Sister Having a Daughter, So I Got Pregnant with My Third" ('Geuraejjeo')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] Comedian Kim Ji-seon revealed the unexpected reason she became known as the queen of childbirth.

A recent video titled "The Sister-in-Law Who Even Took My Baby's Name" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Geuraejjeo" by Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin.

The woman who shared the story said she was furious that her jealous sister-in-law copied everything she did. In particular, she said, "I think I will never forget this for the rest of my life," and added, "Coincidentally, my sister-in-law and I became pregnant around the same time. Before I got married, I had a name I always wanted to give my daughter."

But the sister-in-law, who gave birth first, used that name for her own daughter. The woman said, "I was so shocked that I asked, 'Didn't I tell you before that I wanted to use that name?' But she kept denying it, saying she had no memory of hearing that," expressing her frustration. Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin also got angry together, saying, "Isn't this a bit sensitive?"

Kim Hyo-jin gave the example of a friend who copies clothes and accessories, saying, "If what I wear looks good and someone copies it, that can actually feel flattering. Still, if they say, 'What you're wearing looks pretty,' then it's fine. But it's annoying when they act like they didn't do it."

Kim Ji-seon said, "I have something like that too," and added, "My younger sister had two boys and then gave birth to a daughter. She got married before I did. But the day she gave birth to that daughter was my birthday. That morning, she suddenly called me and said, 'Unnie, I had a daughter.' I also had two sons. There was a gap between her children, but I got married later than she did, so I had my sons one year apart. After hearing that she had a daughter, I got pregnant with my third child that evening. Jealousy is scary. When I heard she had a daughter, I wanted one too."

Kim Hyo-jin was surprised and said, "So even after having children, you still got pregnancy jealousy? The reason you had so many children was pregnancy jealousy." Kim Ji-seon laughed and said, "That's why some people end up having babies out of jealousy." Kim Hyo-jin then said, "But that's amazing. You get pregnant right away just from being jealous," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.