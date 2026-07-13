Jin Tae-hyun, who left "Divorce Re-Boot Camp," holds a modest farewell party with Park Si-eun: "I got some pocket money for all the hard work"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor Jin Tae-hyun held a farewell party for just the two of them with Park Si-eun.

On the 13th, Jin Tae-hyun said, "I had a farewell party with my wife. She made me the pork ribs I like best. She said I worked hard and would even give me some pocket money. I should also buy a bicycle seat and running shoes."

He added, "Going forward, I will live with gratitude and, though I am not very humble, I will try to learn humility without hypocrisy as much as possible. I will love my wife deeply, take on new challenges with a cheerful spirit, train hard for marathons, and do my best to support my elite marathoner daughter who runs so well." He also expressed his gratitude to his wife, Park Si-eun, saying, "The meat was truly delicious. I guess I really did work hard. I am so thankful to my wife, who married me and shares everything with me."

The photos released along with the post showed the couple, Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun, enjoying a date for just the two of them. Jin Tae-hyun appeared happy as he shared a farewell meal with his wife over delicious food.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun recently stepped down as an MC on JTBC's "Divorce Re-Boot Camp." As he was the only one of the three MCs to leave suddenly, questions arose, and the controversy deepened when actor Lee Dong-gun was confirmed as his replacement. Some argued that Lee Dong-gun, who has experienced divorce himself, was not a suitable fit for the MC role. Amid the ongoing backlash, Jin Tae-hyun said his departure from "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" was a decision made by the production team, which only fueled the controversy further. Despite the continued criticism, JTBC said Lee Dong-gun is scheduled to join "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" starting in July.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.