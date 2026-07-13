Chung Ha Exposes Her Agency Head Jay Park: "He Doesn't Even Know He's Anxious, Poor Guy" ('Psick Univ')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] Chung Ha made a revelation about Jay Park on 'Psick Univ.'

On the 12th, the YouTube channel 'Psick Univ' uploaded a video titled 'I.O.I's Jeon Somi Suddenly Asks Chung Ha,' featuring Jeon Somi and Chung Ha as guests.

Looking back on their grueling appearance on Mnet's 'Produce 101,' Jeon Somi and Chung Ha said, "We don't regret it at all. Every part of the process was good." Lee Yong-ju then asked, "Could you go through that life again?" Jeon Somi replied, "If I have to, I would." Chung Ha also said, "I always say that if our members were there, I would do it."

Kim Min-soo commented that her response sounded like something a leader would say and added, "It sounds a bit like Jay Park hyung." Chung Ha was startled by the sudden mention of her agency head. The hosts then laughed at her expression and asked, "Why don't you like him?" Chung Ha explained, "Because Jay Park oppa always tells me, 'You don't know how to enjoy yourself.'" Jung Jae-hyung then said, "How can he talk about enjoying life when he doesn't know how to enjoy it himself? He's always working." Chung Ha laughed and revealed, "Exactly. He doesn't even know he's an anxious type."

Lee Yong-ju asked whether Jay Park had given her any advice about appearing on 'PSICK Show,' and Chung Ha made everyone laugh by saying, "We hardly ever call each other."

Chung Ha added, "We actually talk a lot, and we've become much more comfortable with each other. But when I met him recently, what I felt was that he's incredibly humble, works incredibly hard, and has a strong mindset, but I felt sorry for him. He's run so many companies, and I don't think he's ever really had a proper rest. He tells me to enjoy what I'm doing, but he looks even more exhausted."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.