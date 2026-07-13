'Business Genius' Cho Seo-hyung Holds Wedding at Michelin-Starred Meat Restaurant... Epic Reception "Didn't Even Accept Wedding Gifts"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] The wedding scene of chef Cho Seo-hyung, known as a "business genius," has been revealed.

On the 12th, Lee Young-ja's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled, "What on earth was on the reception menu?! The chef's wedding felt like a delicious festival, and Lee Young-ja's vivid gourmet review."

Lee Young-ja attended the wedding of chef Cho Seo-hyung, who rose to fame under the nickname "business genius" on Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars." Cho Seo-hyung married a person three years older than her, who works in the restaurant industry, on May 31. Her wedding also drew attention because it was held at a meat restaurant that was featured in this year's Michelin Guide. Lee Young-ja said, "I really wanted to go. She is so good at Korean cuisine. She told me she had prepared something impressive and insisted that I come."

Lee Young-ja entered the wedding hall in high spirits, saying, "I wore loose clothes because I heard it was being held at Samwon Garden. You can't tell if I eat." After meeting Cho Seo-hyung, she took a friendly photo and asked, "Why aren't you accepting wedding gifts?"

There was also a cocktail made with distilled liquor at the venue. Lee Young-ja, who is not a heavy drinker, enjoyed the cocktail so much that the production team was surprised and said, "You've really gotten better at drinking." Lee Young-ja replied, "I'm upset, that's why. I want to do something like this too."

After the wedding ceremony, the reception began. As she entered the reception hall, Lee Young-ja said, "I like it. Can't I just have my own wedding by myself? It's not like you absolutely need someone else there. I've spent a huge amount of money."

After seeing appetizers such as pumpkin porridge and japchae, Lee Young-ja said, "A chef's reception is different," adding, "The wedding lasted about an hour, and the glass noodles didn't even get soggy. How are the noodles still this springy?"

Dishes such as braised short ribs and short rib soup kept coming out one after another. Lee Young-ja, who praised every dish as she ate, applauded and said, "You know how some places just serve a lot of food and leave you feeling bloated? This place is full of top-tier people. Only the main characters are here."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.