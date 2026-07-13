"Okay! Madam 2" Uhm Jung-hwa Says Cruise Action Will Be More Fun to Watch Than the First Film

A production presentation for the film "Okay! Madam 2" was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Actress Uhm Jung-hwa posed for photos. Photo by Jung Jae-geun, /2026.7.13/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actress Uhm Jung-hwa shared her thoughts on taking on cruise action in the film "Okay! Madam 2."

At the production presentation for "Okay! Madam 2" held on the 13th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Uhm said, "There is more action that makes use of the space than in the first film, so I think it will be more fun to watch."

Opening on August 12, "Okay! Madam 2" is a comic action film about Mi-young, a former legendary agent, and her family, who set out on a luxury cruise to escape the heat and everyday life, only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking in the middle of the blue sea. Lee Cheol-ha returns as director, following the first film.

Returning as the former legendary agent Mi-young, Uhm expressed satisfaction at reuniting with Park Sung-woong as a married couple once again. "We have become so close," she said. "Filming felt less like filming, so it was fun and enjoyable."

She also spoke about taking on cruise action, saying, "I worked hard, and I have always liked doing action, so I am happy with the scenes. The space is larger than in the first film, so there is more action that uses the setting, which should make it more fun to watch. There is also an action scene with the villain Choi Soo-young, and we filmed the final scene on the sea with great intensity. I hope many people will feel that together with us."

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.