Park Sung-woong on reuniting with Uhm Jung-hwa in 'Okay! Madam 2': "She was scared of me at our first shoot in the first film, and I almost got cut"

A production presentation for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Actor Park Sung-woong posed for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.13/

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Park Sung-woong shared his thoughts on reuniting with Uhm Jung-hwa in the film 'Okay! Madam 2'.

At the production presentation for 'Okay! Madam 2' held on the 13th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Park said, "Uhm Jung-hwa was scared of me when we first met six years ago, so I almost got cut," adding, "It felt like I had gone back to that time after six years."

Set to open on August 12, 'Okay! Madam 2' is a comic action film about the family of former legendary agent Mi-young, who sets out on a luxury cruise to escape the heat and everyday life, only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking in the middle of the blue sea. Lee Cheol-ha returns to direct the sequel.

Park played Seok-hwan, a passionate NIS elite agent turned stay-at-home husband and home protector. Speaking about working with Uhm Jung-hwa again as a married couple, he said, "During the first 'Okay! Madam' shoot, she was scared of me, so I almost got cut. I told them to arrange a meal together so I could show her I wasn't scary." He added, "I also met our daughter Su-bin again after six years. Her face was the same, but her body had grown. When the three of us filmed together during the test shoot, it felt like we had gone back to that time again," expressing his emotion.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.