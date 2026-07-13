"You Don’t Even Have Periods" — Pungja Caught Off Guard by Mirage’s Remark as Backlash Grows Over 'Menstrual Cramps' Comment

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] A joke about

The controversy began with a video released on the Pungja TV YouTube channel on the 6th. During a meal, Pungja clutched her stomach and joked about "menstrual cramps." Mirage responded, "Transgender people don’t have periods, as far as I know. You should explain that, since it could be misunderstood." Pungja then spat out the makgeolli she was drinking, and wrapped up the moment by saying, "I make one stupid remark and get it back tenfold."

After the video was released, opinions split across online communities and social media. Critics said, "Menstrual cramps are real pain that women experience every month. They should not be used as a joke," "It can come across as mocking women’s experiences," and "Even for entertainment, it was a joke that crossed the line." Some also said, "It was at least a relief that Mirage immediately pointed out the facts."

Supportive reactions were also widespread. Some said, "It was just a light joke in an entertainment setting," "Mirage corrected it right away, and Pungja laughed it off. Isn’t this being blown out of proportion?" and "Looking at the context, there doesn’t seem to have been any malicious intent."

Online debate continues, with some arguing that "comedy can make people uncomfortable depending on the subject" and others saying that "the controversy is being inflated based on just a short clip."

So far, Pungja has not issued any separate statement on the controversy, and the video remains available without deletion or edits.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.