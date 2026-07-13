'Genius' Jang Dong-min's Patent Strikes Again, Drawing Attention for Eco-Friendly Technology Development

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Jang Dong-min, the broadcaster long known by the nickname "genius," has secured another patent after developing an eco-friendly technology. The entertainer, who was once recognized for his sharp wit and ideas on variety shows, has now proven another side of his talent by achieving results in eco-friendly technology development and patent business.

According to industry sources on the 13th, Pureunhaneul, an eco-friendly technology developer led by Jang Dong-min, jointly developed a "lightweight screw-inlet technology for PET bottles" with container maker Namyang Magic and signed an MOU with Dongwon F&B to expand the adoption of eco-friendly containers.

The newly unveiled technology, called "Eco Ring," reduces plastic use by lightening the bottle-neck structure while maintaining the sealing performance and container strength of PET bottles. It can save about 1.5 grams of plastic per bottle and can be applied without changing existing production equipment. The company said it can also increase output by about 10% using the same amount of raw materials.

Jang said, "This technology, jointly developed by Pureunhaneul and Namyang Magic, focuses on reducing the weight of PET packaging while remaining compatible with existing production systems," adding, "Its biggest goal is to cut plastic use while keeping current equipment in place."

He added, "The technology is already being used in containers for products such as Dongwon tuna sauce and canola oil," and said, "We plan to expand its use further, as it can reduce both plastic consumption and production costs."

Meanwhile, Jang has long drawn attention on television for his exceptional quick thinking. He cemented his image as a "genius" and a "brain character" by showing strong strategy and reflexes in various brain-survival programs, including tvN's "The Genius" series and "Society Game." Beyond his variety-show appeal, he has built a reputation for logic and problem-solving skills, establishing a persona that goes beyond that of a comedian.

Jang's ideas have also extended beyond broadcasting. He has consistently shown interest in developing technologies that solve everyday inconveniences and environmental problems, and he founded Pureunhaneul, where he serves as CEO.

He also drew attention by securing a patent for the "PET one-touch removable container label" technology, which separates the label when the bottle cap is opened. The innovation reduces the hassle for consumers who would otherwise need to peel off labels separately during recycling. It has connected eco-friendly ideas to real patents and business. The new "Eco Ring" technology is also being praised as a commercially viable and environmentally friendly solution because it can reduce plastic use while making full use of existing production lines.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.