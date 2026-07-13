"From controversy over bad manners to disappearing from variety shows" ... Sung Hoon spotted with unexpected update after 4 years

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Sung Hoon has been drawing attention for his recent life, as he now communicates directly with fans through TikTok and YouTube after his variety show appearances became scarce following a controversy over bad manners.

Recently, Sung Hoon launched his official TikTok account and has been steadily sharing short-form content and live broadcasts. Along with lighthearted posts such as mukbangs and challenges, he has also shown a friendly side by reading and responding to comments from domestic and overseas fans in real time during live streams.

His YouTube channel, 'Sung Hoon Hae,' is also active. He has been expanding his presence beyond television programs by sharing daily vlogs, behind-the-scenes footage from shoots, and various self-produced content. Many see this as an effort to connect with fans more closely.

Sung Hoon was once widely loved on variety shows for his candid daily life and easygoing charm through MBC's 'I Live Alone.' However, after appearing on tvN's 'The Must-Try Restaurants' in 2022, he became embroiled in an unexpected controversy.

At the time, he said while looking at a long line outside a popular restaurant, "I can't stand in line. If there is even one person waiting, I go straight to the place next door." The broadcast also showed him using tongs that had been used to grill meat as if they were personal utensils and shaking sweat from his head, which led to criticism that his behavior was unhygienic and rude.

As the controversy grew, his agency apologized, saying, "It seems there were some excessive expressions and actions in the process of trying to be entertaining." It added, "If viewers felt uncomfortable, we are sorry. We will be more careful and considerate going forward."

After that, Sung Hoon's regular variety show activities effectively came to a halt. Instead, he has continued his career through personal platforms, choosing to communicate directly with fans via TikTok Live and YouTube while naturally sharing glimpses of his daily life.

He is also expected to continue acting. Sung Hoon, who debuted in 2011 with SBS's 'New Tales of Gisaeng,' has built up his filmography with appearances in works such as 'Faith,' 'Family Ties,' and 'Five Enough.' He is reportedly reviewing an offer to appear in the upcoming drama 'Boss's Blunt Taste.'

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.