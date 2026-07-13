Elderly Man Tossed Into the Air by Bison Attack: "It Was in Breeding Season and Very Aggressive"

Photo credit: Cowboy State Daily

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] An elderly man in the United States was sent flying after being attacked by a bison that suddenly charged at him.

According to local media outlets, including Cowboy State Daily, a grandfather walking with his young grandson at Bridge Bay Campground in Yellowstone National Park on the evening of the 10th local time came face to face with a huge male bison that suddenly charged at him.

Video from the scene shows the bison lifting the man's hip with its left horn and throwing him into the air. He spun once before landing on his side.

One witness said, "The bison was about 6 feet tall, but the man was thrown much higher than that."

After the bison left the area, nearby tourists rushed to the man and gave first aid. He complained of severe pain in his hip and the leg he landed on, but no visible bleeding was found.

The grandson said, "My grandfather suffered fairly serious injuries, and he is not in a condition where we can feel relieved yet."

The tourist who filmed the incident stressed that the grandfather was not at fault.

He said, "The two were simply out for an evening walk when they happened to encounter the bison." He added, "The bison was extremely agitated and seemed ready to attack anything in sight."

Before that, the bison was reported to have roamed around the campground and threatened visitors. It even charged at children taking photos with their phones, but they managed to dodge out of the way and were not hurt.

The bison later continued roaming the campground, terrifying tourists, and is said to have briefly lain down on the dirt to calm itself before charging into the elderly man.

The accident occurred during the bison breeding season. From June through September each year, male bison are said to become much more aggressive and active.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.