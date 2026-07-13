Person in a Photo on a Lodging Wall Turns Out to Be "Our Family" in an Incredible Coincidence

Photo source: TikTok

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large photo hanging in a lodging has gone viral after a family discovered their own 10-year-old image in it.

According to foreign media outlets including the New York Post, a family visiting an Airbnb in San Diego, California, drew attention after experiencing an unbelievable coincidence.

A video that recently went viral on social media shows two sisters looking around the lodging and finding a framed photo on the wall. At first, they thought it was just a normal decorative picture, but when they looked more closely, they realized the people in the photo were members of their own family.

The photo was reportedly taken about 10 years ago, when the family was spending time at the beach. After confirming that even the faces and the swimsuits they were wearing matched their memories, the sisters became convinced and said, "It really is our family."

In particular, this was the family's first time using the Airbnb, and they had no connection to the property. They were stunned to learn that an old family photo they did not even know existed had been displayed as decoration on the wall of their room.

In the video, the sisters said they could hardly believe it and that their minds kept racing over the unbelievable discovery.

After the video was posted, online users reacted with comments such as "a once-in-a-lifetime coincidence," "almost impossible statistically," "gives me chills," and "a movie-like story." Some users have offered various theories about how the photo ended up in the lodging, but the exact circumstances have not yet been revealed.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.