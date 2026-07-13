"What kind of animal are you?"... Couple having sex at a famous beach gets kicked and beaten by passersby

Photo source: social networking service

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video showing a couple being assaulted by passersby while having sex at a famous lakeside resort in Kazakhstan has gone viral.

The footage, recently shared on local social networking service platforms, is spreading rapidly after being captured on the shore of Lake Alakol, a popular tourist spot in Abai Province, Kazakhstan.

The nighttime video shows a man and a woman having sex on a beach crowded with tourists, seemingly unconcerned about the people around them. A man who was watching the scene ran toward the couple and kicked them to stop the act.

The couple stopped after the sudden attack, but several other men nearby rushed in and joined the assault.

The man who was beaten knelt down and repeatedly begged for forgiveness, while the woman was seen protesting to the men.

Local police confirmed that the incident was real, but said it had occurred in 2023, not recently.

Police explained that they identified and questioned everyone involved at the time. The case was closed without further legal action after the parties reached an agreement and chose not to file charges. However, police added that it has not yet been confirmed who reposted the two-year-old video online or why.

Local internet users who saw the video reacted with comments such as, "The couple was wrong, but the beating was also wrong," "It is amazing that they had sex in a public place where children could be present," and "They are not animals, so it was only natural that they got what they deserved."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.