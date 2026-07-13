Hanwoo Self-Help Fund Holds Hanwoo Experience Program at International Conference of the Korean Society of Animal Science

The Hanwoo Self-Help Fund Management Committee, also known as the Hanwoo Self-Help Fund, recently introduced a Hanwoo experience program at the 2026 70th Anniversary International Conference of the Korean Society of Animal Science (KSAST 2026). The program was designed to highlight the quality of Hanwoo to conference participants. Founded in 1956, the Korean Society of Animal Science is a leading domestic academic organization in the livestock sector and holds an annual conference to support research and industry development.

According to the Hanwoo Self-Help Fund on the 13th, KSAST 2026 was held from July 8 to 10 at the Jeju International Convention Center (ICC JEJU) under the theme, "70 Years of Korean Livestock and the Direction and Vision of the Future Korean Livestock Industry." Participants reviewed the achievements of the past 70 years and discussed the future direction of the livestock industry. During the conference, the Hanwoo Self-Help Fund operated a promotional booth in the exhibition hall from July 8 to 9 to showcase the value of Hanwoo and the sustainability of the Hanwoo industry. It also displayed promotional content on the industry’s competitiveness and sustainability to help visitors better understand the sector. In particular, it drew attention with a grilled sirloin tasting event and a "random capsule OX quiz," making Hanwoo-related information easier and more engaging to learn. The fund also conducted a survey on visitors’ awareness of Hanwoo and their satisfaction, and plans to use the results in future promotional content and strategy development.

Min Kyung-cheon, chairman of the Hanwoo Self-Help Fund Management Committee, said, "I hope the international conference will serve as an opportunity to connect livestock research with the industry on the ground and make a practical contribution to the development of farmers and the livestock sector as a whole." He added, "The Hanwoo Self-Help Fund will continue to pursue a wide range of projects, including boosting consumption, stabilizing supply and demand, and strengthening the competitiveness of Hanwoo farmers, to support the sustainable development of the Hanwoo industry."

Kim Se-hyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.