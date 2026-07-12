High1 Resort boosts Gangwon's MICE competitiveness with successful IMWA 2026 international conference

High1 Resort is helping strengthen Gangwon State's MICE competitiveness.

According to Kangwon Land on the 12th, High1 Resort recently successfully hosted the "International Mine Water Association (IMWA) 2026 International Conference." IMWA is an international academic organization in which experts from around the world participate to conduct research and exchange technology in the fields of mine water and mine pollution. Held at High1 Resort in Jeongseon County from the 5th to the 10th, the conference brought together about 400 experts, researchers, government officials, and industry representatives from 44 countries in the fields of mine water, mine pollution, the environment, and water resources. They shared the latest research findings and discussed ways to expand international cooperation.

Through the event, High1 Resort showcased to participants from around the world the competitiveness it needs as a global integrated resort, including state-of-the-art facilities for international conferences, stable operations, and customized services centered on participants. Based on its infrastructure, which can provide convention facilities, lodging, food and beverage, and leisure content in one place for large-scale international events, it also raised participant satisfaction. An analysis by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Data Lab projected that the conference would generate about 1.1 billion won in production effects, 250 million won in income effects, and 460 million won in added value.

Nam Han-gyu, acting CEO of Kangwon Land, said, "As Korea's leading integrated resort, where nature, leisure, and business functions come together, High1 Resort has the capabilities to successfully host international-scale MICE events." He added, "We will continue to grow into a competitive platform that attracts global customers and international events, starting with the IMWA international conference."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com