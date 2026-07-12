"Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law" Cheon Ttung shocks fans with a dramatic change... the heavyweight eater's surprising cucumber diet

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Cheon Ttung, widely known as broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law, has revealed a strikingly different update.

On the 12th, Cheon Ttung posted a video on his social media account along with the caption, "A delicious afternoon snack. Salad for a meal, cucumbers for a snack."

The video shows Cheon Ttung sharing a snack with his daughter. The snack of the day was cucumber. His daughter also fed him cucumber, creating a warm scene of an affectionate father-daughter moment.

What stood out most was Cheon Ttung's changed appearance. His sharper jawline and much slimmer figure immediately caught attention.

It was a very different image from the one that drew attention in the past, when he appeared in YouTube content and television programs with Hong Hyun-hee and became famous for his huge appetite and overwhelming mukbang performances.

Recently, Cheon Ttung has been focusing on a health-first diet. In May, he shared photos of healthy meals such as salads, writing, "My efforts to eat delicious food continue. To become a healthy pig." He later continued to post meals made up of chicken breast, four boiled eggs, and brown rice, drawing support from many people for his changed eating habits.

Meanwhile, Cheon Ttung became known as Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law and gained widespread popularity after appearing on MBC's entertainment show "Point of Omniscient Interfere," where he won fans over with his massive appetite and friendly charm.

In early 2023, he was diagnosed with vestibular neuritis and spent about eight months undergoing treatment. After completing his recovery, he shared the news that he had been fully cured, receiving many messages of support.

More recently, he has continued to live a healthier daily life while steadily losing weight and recovering his health.

anjee85@sportschosun.com