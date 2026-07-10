Three Months Ago, It Seemed Like a Love-Stagram ... IU and Lee Jong-suk's Meaningful Post Draws Renewed Attention

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actor Lee Jong-suk and singer-actor IU have officially confirmed their breakup, four years after going public with their relationship. In the meantime, a post Lee Jong-suk uploaded to social media about three months ago, which had been suspected as a love-stagram post, is drawing renewed attention.

On the 10th, the agencies of IU and Lee Jong-suk confirmed the breakup, saying, "The two have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues."

The two first met in 2012 as MCs on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s Inkigayo and later began dating publicly in 2022. After continuing their busy individual careers, they decided to end their romantic relationship and remain colleagues who support each other.

Although the exact timing of their breakup has not been disclosed, a post Lee Jong-suk uploaded to his social media account on April 20 is once again making headlines.

Lee Jong-suk shared several photos taken beneath cherry blossoms in full bloom. Among them, a character that appeared to have been made by hand using fallen cherry blossom petals caught attention.

At the time, some fans said the character resembled Tweety, which reminded them of IU, and interpreted the post as a so-called love-stagram. Others, however, suggested it was a duck character symbolizing Lee Jong-suk, leading to a range of reactions.

What was once read as a sweet sign of love is now being reinterpreted in a new light, following the news of their breakup.

Meanwhile, IU is set to hold a solo concert in September, while Lee Jong-suk is preparing for the release of Disney+'s original series The Remarried Empress.

anjee85@sportschosun.com