Park Bom Claims Hacking After Declaring Herself a Composer: "They Keep Taking My Songs"

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Park Bom of 2NE1 said she had been hacked and released an AI-composed song.

On the 10th, Park Bom posted on her social media, along with the message, "Park Bom's Letter. The truth is, someone hacked me and keeps taking my songs to use them, so I'm uploading this in advance. Did you wonder why I posted it?" She also unveiled a new song titled "Letter," which appears to have been created with AI.

The track includes lyrics addressed to fans, such as, "Hello, it's me, Park Bom. You're doing well, right?" "I miss you, so I'm writing this letter to fans across the country," "You cheated, didn't you?" and "Come back to me now. You don't even need to bring a gift, just come back to me now."

Park Bom said, "All the songs I have uploaded so far were track listings for my album. Later, you will be able to hear them all sung with my own voice."

Previously, on the 25th of last month, Park Bom released an AI-made song titled "Heaven" and said, "It's my song. I'm not back yet, I'm just having fun. I'll upload the one I sang later."

Then, on the 8th, she released "Rainy Day" and said, "I've decided to work as a composer too." She explained, "The songs I'm uploading now were all written, composed, and sung by me, with the melody created directly by my own voice and the lyrics written by hand from my own thoughts." She also asked fans for attention, saying, "Please give Park Bom's Rainy Day a lot of love."

Meanwhile, Park Bom has been on a temporary hiatus from entertainment activities since August last year for health reasons. 2NE1 is currently continuing activities as a trio, and Park Bom has been staying in touch with fans by releasing a series of self-composed songs made with AI.

anjee85@sportschosun.com