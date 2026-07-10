"Remarried" Oh Yoon-ah Moved by Congratulatory Gift from Lee Min-jung and Lee Jung-hyun: "Overwhelmingly Beautiful"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na reporter] Actress Oh Yoon-ah showed her warm friendship by expressing gratitude to her close friends Lee Min-jung and Lee Jung-hyun, who congratulated her on her remarriage.

On the 10th, Oh Yoon-ah shared several photos along with the message, "Thank you so, so much~~ The flowers are overwhelmingly beautiful~ Really!!"

The photos showed Oh Yoon-ah smiling brightly while holding a bouquet of flowers gifted by actresses Lee Min-jung and Lee Jung-hyun. It appeared to be a gathering held to celebrate her recent remarriage announcement.

The three sat side by side and struck affectionate poses, showing that their friendship remains unchanged. Their bright smiles and the colorful bouquet created a heartwarming atmosphere.

Earlier, on the 3rd, Oh Yoon-ah personally announced her remarriage to a non-celebrity man through her YouTube channel, "Oh! Yoona." Her agency, YA Entertainment, later said, "Oh Yoon-ah has completed the marriage registration with her husband and is currently living together with him."

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah has been raising her son Min-yi, who has a developmental disability, on her own since her divorce in 2015.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com