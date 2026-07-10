"Remarried" Oh Yoon-ah Moved by Congratulatory Gift from Lee Min-jung and Lee Jung-hyun: "Overwhelmingly Beautiful"

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"Remarried" Oh Yoon-ah Moved by Congratulatory Gift from Lee Min-jung and Lee Jung-hyun: "Overwhelmingly Beautiful"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na reporter] Actress Oh Yoon-ah showed her warm friendship by expressing gratitude to her close friends Lee Min-jung and Lee Jung-hyun, who congratulated her on her remarriage.

On the 10th, Oh Yoon-ah shared several photos along with the message, "Thank you so, so much~~ The flowers are overwhelmingly beautiful~ Really!!"

The photos showed Oh Yoon-ah smiling brightly while holding a bouquet of flowers gifted by actresses Lee Min-jung and Lee Jung-hyun. It appeared to be a gathering held to celebrate her recent remarriage announcement.

"Remarried" Oh Yoon-ah Moved by Congratulatory Gift from Lee Min-jung and Lee Jung-hyun: "Overwhelmingly Beautiful"

The three sat side by side and struck affectionate poses, showing that their friendship remains unchanged. Their bright smiles and the colorful bouquet created a heartwarming atmosphere.

Earlier, on the 3rd, Oh Yoon-ah personally announced her remarriage to a non-celebrity man through her YouTube channel, "Oh! Yoona." Her agency, YA Entertainment, later said, "Oh Yoon-ah has completed the marriage registration with her husband and is currently living together with him."

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah has been raising her son Min-yi, who has a developmental disability, on her own since her divorce in 2015.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

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