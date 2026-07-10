"I Thought He Wasn't Married" Click-B's Yoo Ho-seok Surprises Fans as Father of Two Children, Ages 6 and 4

[Sportschosun] Click-B's Yoo Ho-seok drew attention after revealing that he is now the father of two children.

On the 10th, the first episode of KBS 2TV's variety show "Happy Together" featured the full lineup of Click-B members, who appeared together and shared updates after a long time.

That day, Yoon Jong-shin warmly said, "So this is the full Click-B lineup. You still look the same."

The members replied, "We are all over 40 now," drawing attention. Lee Hyori then expressed her surprise, saying, "Anyway, you have taken really good care of yourselves. You have not gained any weight at all."

In particular, Yoo Ho-seok, who was once popular as the original prince, drew attention by revealing that he is now a father of two children.

Yoo Ho-seok said, "I have children, so I am raising them. My children are the oldest among the members' kids." Lee Hyori praised him, saying, "You look exactly the same as before. I thought you were not even married." Yoo then added, "I have children who are 6 and 4 years old," and explained, "I have been living quietly while raising them."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com