Nam Bora, Even Without Time to Eat... "I’d Be Happy Even If My Wrist Fell Off" — A Mother’s Heartwarming Parenting Story

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Nam Bora touched hearts as she shared a realistic glimpse into the daily life of a first-time mother.

On the 10th, Nam Bora posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Happy even without time to shower. Happy even if my wrist falls off. Happy even without time to eat. Day 26 of staying indoors."

The released photos showed Nam Bora resting on a sofa while holding her son in her arms.

The baby, peacefully asleep in his mother’s arms, and Nam Bora’s comfortable makeup-free daily life drew attention.

Another photo also showed her eating while holding her son with one arm.

Even amid the exhausting parenting battle, with barely enough time to eat properly, Nam Bora kept a bright expression and did not hide her happy smile.

Nam Bora said, "I don’t even have time to shower or eat, but I’m happy," expressing that the joy of being with her child outweighs the hardships of parenting.

In particular, her phrase "I’d be happy even if my wrist fell off" resonated with parents caring for newborns.

Fans who saw the post left supportive comments such as, "She looks so beautiful as a mother," "It’s realistic parenting, but you can still feel the happiness," and "I hope both the baby and mom stay healthy."

Meanwhile, Nam Bora married a businessman of the same age last year and welcomed her first son last month through an emergency C-section.

narusi@sportschosun.com