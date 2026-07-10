Shiho Yano Opens Her Closet to a Flood of Luxury Goods... "Saint Laurent and Balenciaga Are on the Decluttering List Too"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Model Shiho Yano has revealed a closet packed with luxury clothing and has begun a major cleanup.

On the 10th, a video titled "The Hellish Closet Deep Clean?? (ft. the Cleaning Master Teacher)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Shiho Yano.'

That day, Shiho Yano said, "No matter how much I get rid of, the clothes keep piling up," adding, "I really want to reset everything properly." She explained that she had tried to organize things before, but the clothes kept accumulating, so she eventually invited a cleaning expert to her home.

After looking around the house, the expert said, "This is not a home with a lot of everyday trash. The problem is that things are piling up because they are not being put back where they belong," and pointed to the closet as the biggest issue.

When the closet door opened, it revealed a tightly packed space filled with all kinds of clothing. The expert began by taking everything out, sorting it by category, and separating the clothes she wears often from those she does not.

During the cleanup, expensive luxury items from Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Alexander Wang kept turning up. Shiho Yano was surprised to find clothes she had forgotten about, saying, "I thought I had thrown that away, but it was here."

The expert advised her to be more decisive, saying, "If you have not used something for a year, there is a reason you are not using it." Shiho Yano agreed, saying, "I know I need to cut down. I really do need to reduce it."

Not only the clothes, but also the water bottles stacked in the pantry were a problem. Shiho Yano admitted, "They just keep piling up. I couldn't throw them away because I felt bad about it," and the expert advised, "If you are not using them, it is better to pass them on so someone else can use them."

Expired ingredients and old vegetables were also found in the refrigerator. Shiho Yano gave an awkward smile and said, "I knew I had to throw them out, but I couldn't," as the team also cleared out everything inside the fridge.

After about two hours of cleaning, the closet was transformed into a much tidier space. The mountain of clothes had been sorted by type, and the storage area was noticeably more open.

Looking at the changed closet, Shiho Yano said, "It is so much cleaner. It makes me want to buy new clothes," expressing her satisfaction. She then added, "I hope you can come at least four or five more times this year," drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com