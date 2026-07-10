Lee Min-jung Reveals She Once Got an Unexpected Matchmaking Offer After a Minor Car Accident

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung shared a bizarre story about receiving an unexpected blind-date proposal after a minor car accident.

On comedian Hwang Je-seong's YouTube channel, which was released on the 10th, Lee Min-jung appeared as a guest and showed off her witty sense of humor.

That day, Lee Min-jung drew laughter as she recalled how an ordinary fender bender almost led to an unexpected connection. She explained, "I had a minor accident once, and the other car was a very nice vehicle. While I was driving, my phone fell, and as I tried to pick it up, I braked a little late, so we bumped lightly with a small 'thud.'"

She continued, "I apologized right away because I felt so sorry, and the other driver said, 'It wasn't a major crash, but let's exchange contact information.'" She added, "There was almost no visible damage, so we parted thinking it was a relief that it wasn't a serious accident."

But an unexpected call followed. Lee Min-jung said, "Later, the car owner contacted me and said the rear camera had cracked. Then he asked, 'My son attends Hanyang University. Would you like to meet him?'" Her story left everyone in stitches.

She went on, "He was such a nice person, but I couldn't exactly say, 'Yes, I'll meet him.' I told him I would send the repair cost for the rear camera, but after that, I got one more text asking whether I had a boyfriend."

After hearing the story, Hwang Je-seong joked, "At least the old man made a move on you," and added, "Wasn't he basically watching you through the rear camera the whole time?" Lee Min-jung burst into laughter as she remembered the incident.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun, who is 12 years older than her, in 2013. The couple has one son and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com