Controversy Over Racial Discrimination Could Not Stop It... Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon Reveal Cannes' True Reaction to 'Hope'

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The film 'Hope' drew attention after allegations of racial discrimination surfaced at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, but the actors said the local response was enthusiastic.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel 'Publisher Muze' uploaded an episode titled 'A film where Jung Ho-yeon, whose driver's license ink is not even dry, drives Hwang Jung-min around,' featuring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon from 'Hope' as they talked about the film with Park Jeong-min.

First unveiled in the competition section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, 'Hope' quickly became a hot topic. After the official screening, the audience gave it a standing ovation for about six to seven minutes, and overseas media praised director Na Hong-jin's genre-crossing direction and the film's overwhelming scale.

However, at the official press conference, a foreign reporter greeted only Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander by name and then said, "I don't know the rest of you," drawing criticism for effectively excluding Korean actors such as Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon. The remark sparked controversy at home and abroad, with many calling it a racist attitude.

Even amid the controversy, reactions to the film itself were said to be intense. Jung Ho-yeon also vividly described the response from local reporters. She said, "What I remember most was the look on the reporters' faces. After watching the film, they looked like they were thinking, 'What did I just see?'" She added, "They seemed like they were still processing the movie. I think that shows how powerful the film's energy and chaos were." She went on to say, "Korean staff members also described it as 'a film that feels like riding a roller coaster for 2 hours and 40 minutes,'" sharing the atmosphere at the scene.

Park Jeong-min also expressed confidence, saying, "Like 'The Wailing,' 'Hope' is a film that makes you keep talking about it with others after leaving the theater." He added, "At first, you enjoy the genre-driven fun instinctively, and as time passes, new meanings and interpretations keep emerging." He continued, "I think it will become a film that people can proudly say they saw in theaters 10 or 20 years from now."

Meanwhile, 'Hope' is an SF action thriller set in the fictional port town of Hopo Port near the DMZ, where a mysterious alien life form appears and a desperate struggle unfolds. It will be released on the 15th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com