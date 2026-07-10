"No One Went Down..." Lee Hyori Makes a Meaningful Remark During Reunion With Yoo Jae-suk and Yoon Jong-shin After 20 Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Lee Hyori showed off her witty banter as she reunited with Yoo Jae-suk and Yoon Jong-shin on a variety show for the first time in a long while.

On the first episode of KBS 2TV's variety program "Happy Together," which aired on the 10th, a storytelling music audition got underway in earnest, and Lee Hyori appeared as a special MC.

Lee Hyori drew attention as the first special MC of the day. After greeting everyone with "Namaste," she said, "I'm in a very peaceful state of mind, so please take it easy with me today," showing a more relaxed side.

Hearing that, Yoo Jae-suk asked, "So I guess the sediment in your heart has settled down a lot?" Lee Hyori replied, "It's settled down a lot now." Yoon Jong-shin also joked, "It's awkward because Hyori is so gentle," sending the set into laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk explained that it had been more than 20 years since the three of them last appeared together on a show, saying, "This is the first time Jong-shin hyung, Hyori, and I have done a broadcast together since 'Family Outing.'"

Lee Hyori then made everyone burst out laughing by saying, "I'm just grateful that none of us went down the wrong path and that we could meet again here."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com