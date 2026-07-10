Park Eun-young: "Cancelled Honeymoon to Come Filming"... Jeon Hyun-moo 'Surprised' by Husband's Reaction

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Chef Park Eun-young reveals her love story with her husband.

On the MBN show 'Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4' aired on the 10th, Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwak Tube (Kwak Jun-bin) go on a trip to Daejeon with Park Eun-young. On this day, Park Eun-young, who recently got married, surprised everyone by revealing that she had returned from her honeymoon the day before filming.

In response, Jeon Hyun-moo asked, "I heard you cut your honeymoon almost in the middle and came back. Didn't your husband feel disappointed?" Park Eun-young replied, "My husband told me to hurry up and go because there are more delicious things in Korea than in Hawaii.

" Recalling her first meeting with her husband, Park Eun-young said, "Actually, we went on a blind date four years ago, but it didn't work out well back then. " Kwak Tube asked, "I saw an article saying your husband resembles actor Ha Seok-jin," to which Park Eun-young replied, "They have a similar vibe," eliciting laughter.

She also shared behind-the-scenes stories from her wedding, which garnered immense attention. Park Eun-young said, "Ivy and Chef Choi Hyun-seok performed the congratulatory songs.

The wedding felt like a special event. I wasn't sad at all.

" Meanwhile, Park Eun-young gained attention in 2024 as the "Chinese Cuisine Goddess" possessing both skill and beauty in the Netflix series *Cooking Class War*.

Since then, she has been active in various broadcast programs, including *Please Take Care of My Refrigerator* and *Chef's Touch: Perfect Talent*.

He got married last May.

narusi@sportschosun.com