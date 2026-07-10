51-year-old Choi Ji-woo shows off a backless look, revealing her back. "Is she really a mom?" A zero-flab silhouette

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actress Choi Ji-woo showed off her dazzling visuals and slim figure while traveling abroad.

Choi Ji-woo shared several travel photos on the 10th and gave fans an update on her recent life.

In the released photos, Choi Ji-woo strikes various poses against the backdrop of an overseas resort with a blue ocean stretching out behind her.

In particular, she pulled off a bold backless outfit that revealed her back, highlighting her lean, toned figure. Her natural silhouette and elegant mood drew admiration.

In another photo, she stood on a yacht and exuded a pure, graceful charm. With the sea breeze blowing as she posed comfortably, Choi Ji-woo drew attention with her delicate presence and unchanged beauty.

Meanwhile, Choi Ji-woo married a non-celebrity nine years her junior in 2018 and has one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com