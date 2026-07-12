Jun Hyun-moo Says, "Reunions Are Dangerous. People Cheat a Lot, So Never Meet Your Old Friends"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Aram] Jun Hyun-moo will heat up the set as he watches an unbelievable real-life horror story and finally explodes in anger.

MBN and SBS Plus's new thriller talk show, which premieres on Sunday, July 12 at 10 p.m., is based on true stories and deals with real experiences of people who have encountered antisocial personalities hidden around us, including psychopaths, sociopaths, and narcissists. Stories drawn from actual tip-offs are expected to deliver a chilling sense of tension and fear that goes beyond a typical summer horror special.

During the recording, Jun Hyun-moo heard the story of a married couple fighting for their lives through Cho Kyu-hyun's voice and could not stop sighing in disbelief. He then lashed out at Nucksal, the only married man on the panel, saying, "If it's that bad, why not just get divorced? Why are they living like that?" Nucksal also expressed frustration, saying, "I don't understand it either. They want to protect their family, but they also want to cheat. I don't get how those conflicting feelings work." Attention is now focused on what kind of outrageous couple's story made both men angry at once.

Jun Hyun-moo also drew attention when he saw the title of one story, "A Reunion of Death," and immediately remarked, "Reunions are dangerous." When Nucksal added skeptically, "Yeah, a lot of people cheat there," Jun Hyun-moo joked, "Then don't meet your old friends," drawing laughter. As the episode unfolded, Jun Hyun-moo, Cho Kyu-hyun, Nucksal, and Heo Young-ji all reacted with outrage, shouting, "That's evil!" Their shared fury has raised curiosity about what kind of chilling real-life psycho story will be revealed.

Meanwhile, as Jun Hyun-moo, Cho Kyu-hyun, Nucksal, and Heo Young-ji met for the first time that day, Nucksal made everyone laugh by self-deprecatingly saying, "Looking at the lineup, it seems like they gathered mostly cowards." Jun Hyun-moo called himself a "chicken Shih Tzu," Cho Kyu-hyun admitted he is a "drama king," and Heo Young-ji said she is a "coward." Jun Hyun-moo then asked the production team, "Why did you gather only people like this?" sending everyone into laughter. The stories in the first episode of "the new MBN and SBS Plus thriller talk show" are expected to deliver a strong dose of adrenaline.

tokkig@sportschosun.com