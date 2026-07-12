Lee Sol-i, Park Sung-kwang’s Wife, Opens Up About the Severity of Women’s Cancer: "I Was Told I Had Six More Months to Live"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, who previously revealed that she had been battling cancer, shared an update on her condition.

On the 12th, Lee posted a video on her personal account along with the message, "Everyone..! I recently went in for a follow-up checkup..!! Among ourselves, we call it a test that extends life by six months, so it is a very important examination."

The video showed Lee undergoing a blood draw for testing.

As the needle went in, she tightly closed her eyes and appeared tense.

Lee said, "This time, I went through blood tests, a bone scan, and a chest-abdominal CT scan, spending the whole day on various examinations." She added, "Whenever a checkup approaches, my anxiety always grows, and I find myself looking back on the past one by one. I regret things, thinking, 'I shouldn't have eaten that,' and feel relieved about others, thinking, 'That was really the right choice.'"

She continued, "Above all, I think it is important to manage the environment of the home where I spend the most time for the sake of my health." She added, "In the past, I only compared prices and designs when buying products, but now I have developed the habit of carefully checking how they were made."

She also said, "Because my body is especially sensitive to hormonal disruption caused by chemical substances, I make even more careful choices to protect myself." She added, "I try to keep plastic products out of the bathroom as much as possible, and from cleaning items to towels, I have spent a long time looking for products with fewer concerns about harmful substances and with non-fluorescent certification."

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in August 2020. Last year, she drew widespread support after personally revealing that she had been diagnosed with women’s cancer three years earlier and had undergone chemotherapy.

tokkig@sportschosun.com