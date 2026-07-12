Coupang supports medical checkups for vulnerable groups in Haenam, taking the lead in closing healthcare blind spots

Coupang is helping close healthcare blind spots by supporting medical checkups for vulnerable groups. The initiative is part of its social contribution efforts as a corporate citizen.

According to Coupang on the 12th, the company held its mobile health checkup project, "On Neighborhood Care," in Haenam County, Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Metropolitan City, on the 10th. The checkup event was held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dalma Hall of Songji Elementary School in Haenam County, where about 250 people from medically vulnerable groups received health screenings and medical consultations. Local officials attending the event included Park Jie-won, a Member of the National Assembly representing Haenam, Wando and Jindo in Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Metropolitan City; Myeong Hyeon-gwan, governor of Haenam County; Min Gyeong-mae, chair of the Haenam County Council; Kim Young-ok, principal of Songji Elementary School; Im Myeong-ran, head of the Haenam County Public Health Center; and Hwang In-gyeong, head of the Haenam County Volunteer Center.

Haenam County is a leading agricultural region with the largest cultivated land area in the country, and it is a super-aged community where people aged 65 and older account for about 39.3 percent of the population, according to resident registration data from Statistics Korea as of February 2026. In particular, Songji-myeon is located in Ttangkkeut Village, making access to medical facilities difficult.

For the health checkups, Coupang worked with Haenam County, the Haenam County Public Health Center, the Haenam County Volunteer Center, the Korea Central Medical Volunteer Association, and GP. The county's mobile dental bus also took part, offering oral examinations, consultations, scaling, and sterilization and cleaning of dentures to help improve residents' oral health.

At Songji Elementary School, customized programs were also run for students. For infants and teenagers, the event offered growth and development tests using AI-based growth prediction technology and provided individual growth reports. It also included first-aid training such as CPR.

Coupang said it is treating On Neighborhood Care not as a one-time event, but as an ongoing program that also provides follow-up support so that people with signs of health problems can receive additional treatment. In particular, the company offers guidance to medical facilities through phone consultations and checks whether participants actually visit clinics, providing close follow-up care. Earlier this year, events held in Jangsu County and Danyang County in the first half of the year provided health checkups for about 900 people, and 164 people with abnormal findings were connected to local medical institutions. Of them, 91 people actually began treatment.

A Coupang representative said, "We will continue to expand support in cooperation with local governments, public health centers and other community partners to improve the health of residents in medically underserved areas and help close healthcare blind spots."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com