"A More Powerful Way to Remember a Brand" Ororak Company's What the Fume Develops Signature Scent for KOLON FnC's 247 Series

Ororak Company's What the Fume develops a signature scent for KOLON FnC's 247 Series, expanding the brand experience through fragrance.

Source: 247 Series

Fragrance solution company Ororak Company, led by Kim Si-hyun and Lee Dong-ho, said it carried out a signature scent development and showroom scent branding project for KOLON FnC's lifestyle brand 247 Series through its scent branding brand WHAT THE FUME.

The project was designed to go beyond simply adding fragrance to a space. It aimed to extend the brand identity pursued by 247 Series into a sensory experience. Ororak Company analyzed the brand philosophy, spatial characteristics, customer flow, and the lifestyle of the target audience to develop a signature scent unique to 247 Series and apply it to the showroom.

Ororak Company's scent branding begins with developing customized fragrances based on brand research. It designs a brand's own scent by comprehensively analyzing its philosophy, space, and customer experience. The company also supports the expansion of the developed scent into fragrance products such as perfumes, diffusers, and candles that reflect the brand identity. Through this, consumers can continue to experience the brand in their daily lives even after leaving the space, while the brand can maintain a more natural connection with customers.

As the importance of brand experience in offline spaces has recently grown, interest in scent-based branding has also increased. Signature scents are being used as sensory elements that convey a brand's identity and emotion, and they are drawing attention as a new form of brand communication that connects spatial experiences with product experiences.

An Ororak Company official said, "The way people remember a brand is expanding beyond sight to include smell," adding, "By analyzing each brand's unique philosophy and the characteristics of its space, we propose the most suitable scent. Our strength lies in designing the entire brand experience, from scent development and spatial application to fragrance product development."

In addition to the 247 Series project for KOLON FnC, Ororak Company is also working on a project to develop a brand signature scent and fragrance products for Dwell, the premium line of leather sofa specialist Downing. The project is scheduled to be unveiled at the end of July.

Meanwhile, Ororak Company operates a scent branding solution that provides integrated services ranging from brand scent development and spatial scent management to fragrance product planning and development. Going forward, it plans to continue expanding projects that express brand identity through olfactory experiences across industries such as fashion, living, hotels, and retail.

Kwon Young-han, Sportschosun