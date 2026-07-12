Pediatric Gastroenteritis Cases Rising During the Rainy Season, With Severe Abdominal Pain, Vomiting and Diarrhea

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the summer heat and high humidity continue, the number of infants and toddlers with gastroenteritis is rising. Young children are especially vulnerable because their immune systems are still underdeveloped and they often put their hands in their mouths, making them more susceptible to viral and bacterial infections. The risk is even greater in group settings such as daycare centers and kindergartens, where infections can spread quickly.

The Korea Children's Hospital Association, led by Chairman Choi Yong-jae, director of Uijeongbu Ttunttun Children's Hospital, said that "cases of severe symptoms among infants and toddlers with gastroenteritis seen in pediatric hospital clinics have recently been increasing" and urged special caution.

It added that "pediatric gastroenteritis usually progresses without any particular symptoms, but this year, unlike in the past, there has been a short-term increase in acute cases accompanied by severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting and diarrhea, high fever, and headaches."

Choi said that "because the rainy season creates a hot and humid environment, cases of severe symptoms in pediatric gastroenteritis are expected to rise. Families should pay close attention to children's health so that cases do not occur during the rainy season."

He also stressed that "the pattern of pediatric gastroenteritis observed in clinics in early July is showing an upward trend, with more cases going beyond simple vomiting and diarrhea to include severe abdominal pain, high fever, headaches, dehydration and bloody stools. Since pediatric gastroenteritis is heavily affected by environmental factors such as temperature and humidity, it can increase sharply once the rainy season begins, so caution is needed."

He further advised that "if severe abdominal pain, high fever, headaches, bloody stools or dehydration are present, do not dismiss it as simple gastroenteritis and be sure to seek medical care." He added that "some bacterial forms of gastroenteritis can cause serious damage to the intestinal mucosa, and some pathogenic E. coli strains can, though rarely, progress to hemolytic uremic syndrome and acute kidney injury. Parents should also seek immediate medical attention if a child urinates less, becomes very lethargic, develops swelling in the face, or has bloody stools."

The most effective way to prevent gastroenteritis is good personal hygiene. Wash hands with soap for at least 30 seconds after going outside, before and after meals, and after using the bathroom. Hands should also be washed thoroughly after changing diapers. Food should be cooked thoroughly, and utensils for raw and cooked foods should be kept separate. After water play, children should be washed clean, and toys should be disinfected regularly if a child tends to put toys or hands in their mouth.

In particular, norovirus is highly contagious and can infect people with only a small amount of virus. Even after symptoms improve, the virus may still be shed for a period of time. For that reason, children with gastroenteritis symptoms should stay home from daycare or kindergarten for a while and return to group activities only after fully recovering, which can help prevent further spread.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com