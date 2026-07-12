Is Lee Chun-soo's Daughter Really 14? After Perfect AP Scores, She Tours UC Berkeley... Shim Haeun Says, "Don't Live Like Your Mom"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Shim Haeun, the wife of former national soccer player Lee Chun-soo, shared an update from the United States with her 14-year-old daughter and showed deep maternal affection.

On the 12th, Shim posted several photos along with the message, "The sky in Santa Monica is bluer. My child's future is even brighter."

The photos showed Shim spending time with her daughter Joo-eun, who visited the United States during her school break.

The mother and daughter toured the campus of UC Berkeley, one of the top universities in the United States, and also enjoyed a relaxed time at Santa Monica Beach and an amusement park, making memories together.

In particular, Shim drew warm reactions by smiling brightly while holding her daughter tightly in her arms.

Shim also sent a heartfelt message to her daughter. She said, "Don't be like your mom, don't live like your mom... If you dislike something, say you dislike it. If you're angry, show it," and added that she hoped her daughter would live a freer and happier life than she did.

She added, "I love you. To the LA K-moms and the two princesses," expressing affection for the people who joined them.

Joo-eun has also continued to draw attention for her outstanding academic performance. Lee and Shim previously said that Joo-eun received top scores of 5 on the AP Calculus and Economics exams, drawing many congratulations.

Joo-eun is currently attending ICS International School, where annual tuition is about 40 million won. She was named the top student last year for excellent grades and was also accepted into CTY, Johns Hopkins University's gifted education program. CTY is known as one of the leading gifted education programs in the United States, and only top students are allowed to apply.

Meanwhile, Lee Chun-soo married model-turned-Shim Haeun in 2012, and the couple welcomed their first daughter, Joo-eun, in 2013. In 2020, twins Tae-gang and Joo-yul were born, giving them one son and two daughters.

shyun@sportschosun.com